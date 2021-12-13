Pick up a spooky surprise from the Scary Pumpkin Box between 13th December (11 AM) and 20th December (11 AM CET). With a bit of good luck, you could get the Scary Pumpkin Pack, the impressive Onyx Dragon title or one of many other secret surprises!
Look forward to one of these spooky surprises:
- Scary Pumpkin Pack
- Onyx Dragon (Title)
- 120x Huge Recovery Potion
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- 30x Sealed Vessel
- 30x Soulstone Blessing
- 3x Tarot Card Game
- 60x Cylloan Spring Water
- 15x Partner Medicine
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
Have fun!
The NosTale Team
