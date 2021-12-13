 Skip to content

HUMANKIND™ update for 13 December 2021

[1.0.6.667] "Jigonhsasee" Version Notes

[1.0.6.667] "Jigonhsasee" Version Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPORTANT CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

  • Improved the way lines of sight are feedbacked in battle.
  • Added the ability to use Avatar rewards as AI opponents, including La Catrina.
  • Improved AI: military strategic planning (armies management, reinforcement, bombing, disembarkment, ...)
  • Improved AI: territories claiming behaviours.
  • Improved AI: diplomatic camps and alliances creation.
  • Improved AI: fame gathering.
  • Improved AI: pollution management.

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

  • Improved game data telemetry flow.
  • Added settings for colorblind modes once the game is launched.
  • Added detailed tooltips on challenges rewards.
  • Improved the visibility of the challenges on the Main menu.
  • Improved the challenge timer localization.
  • Improved the feedback when the player is not connected to G2G while trying to complete a challenge.

IMPORTANT FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where a stuck with errors in the loading screen is encountered under specific conditions (single and multiplayer).
  • Fixed an issue where a stuck with an error message occurred ingame under specific conditions (single and multiplayer).

OTHER FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated when making the same Demand to an empire in a specific situation.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated at the start of a turn during normal gameplay, under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated after pressing the Next Player button from the End Game screen, under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated when the player connects to the G2G account, under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated when booting up the title while not being connected to the G2G account, under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated when the player attempts to edit the settings for a competitor for the first time on a fresh install.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated after pressing the "Locate the Event" button of an Osmosis Event notification during late-game.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated in Main Menu after leaving a session where a natural wonder was discovered first time by the player.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated when the client in a lobby clicks on the Pace button, under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where an error is generated when loading a specific quick save of a multiplayer session.
  • Fixed an issue where an AI-related error is generated when two AI empires declared war on each other, under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where an AI-related error is generated during gameplay, under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where an AI related error is generated when ending turn, under specific conditions.

CHALLENGES

  • Fixed an issue where challenge availability can be modified by changing the computer date and time.
  • Fixed an issue where the Civil evolution challenge does not always complete by the community users.
  • Fixed an issue where the population sacrificed for the completion of Cultural Wonders is not counted in the Necropolis challenge event.
  • Fixed an issue where no information is provided to players that the challenge feature is available and can be unlocked by signing into G2G.

VISUALS

  • Fixed an issue where sections of the Mount Vesuvius 3D model are no longer rendered when moving the camera in close proximity to it.
  • Fixed an issue where scrolling the map for a prolonged period of time leads to a grayed out "edge".
  • Fixed an issue where City Population models flicker.

NARRATOR

  • Fixed an issue where narrator voice lines for building 30 farmers quarters trigger when the 16th farmers quarter is built.
  • Fixed an issue where narrator voice lines for 30 farmers quarters are triggered when building 30 market quarters.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where no end conditions are assigned to the "default" condition preset on first run until the preset is re-selected.
  • Fixed an issue where the turn symbol is displayed twice inside the pollution's tooltip.
  • Fixed an issue where removed player persona strengths and biases are not correctly displayed in the Community screen until restarting the game.
  • Fixed an issue where the second choice of the narrative event "Highway Robbery" has the same description as the first choice of the event.
  • Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed for one of the preset Avatars.
  • Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed for the connection timeout notification when refreshing the multiplayer lobby list.
  • Fixed an issue where debug text present in the description of the District Placement Confirmation.
  • Fixed an issue where debug text displayed for the "Give Me Freedom" persona strength in the Profile Screen.
  • Fixed an issue where debug text displayed for the tooltip of "Change State Religion" button in the Religion Panel.

