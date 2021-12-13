- Fixed bug where using the stomp ability on sand would cause the player to not be able to perform a full jump the following seconds
- Fixed teleport orientation in stage 2-11
- Fixed bug where the music could be heard even when setting the volume to 0
- Improved collision detection when using jump bumpers in stage 4-13
- Fixed bug where using the stomp ability in a specific spot of stage 4-6 could cause the player to go through the floor
- Fixed bug where using the stomp ability the same frame the players enters a pipe could block the usage of the stomp until the stage is restarted
Super Sami Roll update for 13 December 2021
Patch 1.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
