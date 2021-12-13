 Skip to content

Super Sami Roll update for 13 December 2021

Patch 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where using the stomp ability on sand would cause the player to not be able to perform a full jump the following seconds
  • Fixed teleport orientation in stage 2-11
  • Fixed bug where the music could be heard even when setting the volume to 0
  • Improved collision detection when using jump bumpers in stage 4-13
  • Fixed bug where using the stomp ability in a specific spot of stage 4-6 could cause the player to go through the floor
  • Fixed bug where using the stomp ability the same frame the players enters a pipe could block the usage of the stomp until the stage is restarted

