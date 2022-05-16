Big Multiplayer Update Now Available!

We would like to begin by saying a big thanks to our Steam squad for the patience you've shown while waiting for this first major update.

The team has been hard at work since launch to make sure this update meets everyone's expectations and that process has been more difficult than first expected so your understanding and support has been a great motivator for us all!

Multiplayer matchmaking is fixed. Player Sign-in detection is fixed. Quick Matches and Private Match mode are working. We took the opportunity to make updates that correct behavior at the Tsar Tank boss, turret placements that weren't behaving as expected and Tank & Airplane controls too. In fact, there have been lots of little tweaks and improvements to complement the big multiplayer update. See below for a more complete list of patch notes.

Online Play

Fixed issues with match making and online sign in status so the player is recognized as online and able to play online match.

Fixed random crash attempting to join Quick Match and Private Match play.

Fixed issues with leaderboard stats properly updating.

Fixed game desync issues.

Improved Tank and Airplane handling and control.

Radom crashes

Fixed random crashes reported.

Save Data

Fixed issue with progress sometimes being lost after playing split screen mode.

Tsar Tank Boss

Fixed issue where the level ends once the boss appears.

Double Turrets

Fixed issues here the player can sometimes place more than one turret on a placement location.

Level Completion - Back Button

Fixed issue with being to exit to the main menu from the end of level results screen. Back button functions and player can back up and/or continue as expected.

Expansion Level Progress

Fixed issue with campaign progression sometimes not being able to properly access new expansion levels added to the campaign.

Achievements and Golden Cubes

Fixed issue with all Achievements and Golden Cubes being achieved and collected.

PC Frame Rate

PC frame rate running at 60 fps for both campaign and multi-player.

General Improvements (All Platforms)

Aiming/Bullet trajectories and targeting reticle behavior

Camera movement in game movement and use

Turret user control improvement pass

Turret selecting/de-selecting

Turret tracking and movement

Adjustments made to improve in-game level raking and scoring

Vehicle respawn restored in most levels/places.

Improved post effects and lighting

UI Fixes/Polish