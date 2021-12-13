Update V1.020

Hi Folks.

The latest minor update addresses a small problem with the Custom Portraits folder. The help comment on the Choose Portrait Dialog did not detail the folder location correctly (it should be /Documents/Paphian Games/Portraits).

We have also made some changes to the Weapon Loadouts section of the Unit Dialog to cover some unusual events that might occur when swapping loadout items back and worth between the loadout slots.

Please let us know if you have any issues with the update.

All the best.

Ian & Jann