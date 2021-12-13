 Skip to content

Traveler of Artcaster update for 13 December 2021

V0.1.3 Armon is now opened!

Share · View all patches · Build 7872942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What has been done?

  • Armon is now accessible!
  • Some bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Traveler of Artcaster Content Depot 1413261
  • Loading history…
