small bugfix update

- Fixed: Village log now displays all monster names correctly.
- Fixed: Disabled the unfinished dialog on Ziegwald (it will come back once it's finished)
- Fixed: The new monster should now actually appear. Oops.
- Balance: Some fields on Ziegwald map now ready for harvest sooner.
- Performance: Water on Ziegwald now follows the quality settings in options. If this solves the performance issues some people are having, I'll copy it to Karenfang as well.
- Removed distance mountains on Ziegwald map for now - they cost too much performance and caused me other troubles. Looking for a better solution now.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- The dialog on Hellhafen will start after loading a game, even if it's not the first day anymoe.
- There's a really strange bug with the "action camera" on Ziegwald that I've been unable to track down so far.
Changed files in this update