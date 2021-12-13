 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 13 December 2021

small bugfix update

Build 7872880

  • Fixed: Village log now displays all monster names correctly.
  • Fixed: Disabled the unfinished dialog on Ziegwald (it will come back once it's finished)
  • Fixed: The new monster should now actually appear. Oops.
  • Balance: Some fields on Ziegwald map now ready for harvest sooner.
  • Performance: Water on Ziegwald now follows the quality settings in options. If this solves the performance issues some people are having, I'll copy it to Karenfang as well.
  • Removed distance mountains on Ziegwald map for now - they cost too much performance and caused me other troubles. Looking for a better solution now.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • The dialog on Hellhafen will start after loading a game, even if it's not the first day anymoe.
  • There's a really strange bug with the "action camera" on Ziegwald that I've been unable to track down so far.

