The time has come – a new adventure has begun! Act 8 – The Celestial Lair breathes new life into NosTale. Get ready for extra maps, raids, time-spaces, new equipment, an expanded specialist system and much more! And of course you’ll also find out what happens next in the NosTale story.

The Story

The story continues as you meet Ain, the ingenious inventor. Her people live on a floating archipelago that has recently come under attack. To rescue them, you must take on the Dragov – a group of radical Draconians who worship dragons as if they were gods. You will encounter ruthless opponents like zombie dragon Valehir, ice dragon Alzanor and their leader, Dragon Lord Asgobas!

Play through new quests – including 8 new time-spaces, multiple dungeons and a host of side stories and daily quests.

Two New Raids

Both new raids feature two lobby maps where you’ll complete various tasks. A new token system also provides you with rare raid rewards which you can trade.

Asgobas’ Invasion

In these action-packed instant combats, you must defend the floating islands against the marauding dragons. You will be richly rewarded if you return from these battles as the conquering hero!

Specialist System Expanded

Upgrade your specialist to level 20 with immediate effect to earn a shot at unlocking a special attack with extra effects. You can also increase their specialist points to a maximum of 120, depending on the level. This update also boosts the chances of reaching level 15, so specialist novices can enjoy the benefits of the system expansion too!

New Equipment

There’s a fine line between winning and losing, and having the right equipment makes all the difference. In Act 8 you can pick up some new equipment to propel you to your chosen champion level. You can also get your hands on some powerful equipment if you are already playing the endgame. Take the opportunity to grab some new accessories, hats, and resistances that you can rely on as you fight your way through NosTale’s raids!

Enjoy the new content!

The NosTale Team