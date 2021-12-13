 Skip to content

Reforged Tower Defense update for 13 December 2021

Update Version 2021.4.12.18 & New Content Preview

Update Version 2021.4.12.18

NEW:

  • In the main menu, the function for resetting upgrades that have already been awarded has been activated. So that you can reassign them.

This is primarily intended to give new players the opportunity to correct an incorrectly assigned point.

  • In-game chat has been added to the multiplayer maps.
  • The hotkeys for the menus have been added to the ingame tooltips.

Balance:

  • The Railways Tracks map has been slightly adjusted in difficulty. It should now be somewhat easier.
  • The Nights Secrets map has been slightly adjusted in difficulty. It should now be somewhat harder.

Changes:

  • The sound effects of the Crossbow have been slightly adjusted.
  • The sound effects of the Crystal have been slightly adjusted.
  • The sound effects of the Unit-Death-Effect have been slightly adjusted.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Blocker Tower was shown twice in the upgrade menu of The Winds Of Winter map.
  • A bug in the sound menu has been fixed. Where the volume was not set to low when the slider was dragged to the left.

What comes next?:

  • Revision of "The Winds Of Winter"
  • A new map called "To The Village"

Preview Image ("To The Village"):

