 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

烈山海贰 update for 13 December 2021

更新公告 - 2021.12.13

Share · View all patches · Build 7872659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新内容：

1.增加了“山海抽卡”的新手引导

Changed files in this update

烈山海贰 Content Depot 1705221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.