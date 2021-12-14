 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Substance 3D Stager 2022 update for 14 December 2021

Untitled

Share · View all patches · Build 7872555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix release solving some rendering freezes and bugs.

Thank you all for reporting these issues!

Fixed

  • [Rendering] Resolved an issue where canceling a render caused the app to hang.
  • [Rendering] Resolved an issue where using the denoiser resulted in blank patches in the final render.
  • [Rendering] Resolved an issue where snapshotting with raytracing on fails to capture the raytraced scene content.
  • [UI] Partially resolved an issue where trying to close the app on Windows causes the app to hang. If you continue to experience this please report it to substance3D-bugs@adobe.com
  • [UI] Resolved an issue where applying a material to an object would make the collision object properties disappear.
  • [Import] Resolved an issue where importing a Stager file would instead open the Stager file.
  • [Materials] Resolved an issue where grayscale color sliders UI components fail to read SBSAR format material default settings correctly.

Changed files in this update

Substance 3D Stager 2022 Windows Depot Depot 1754472
  • Loading history…
Substance 3D Stager 2022 Mac Depot Depot 1754473
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.