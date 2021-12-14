This is a small hotfix release solving some rendering freezes and bugs.
Thank you all for reporting these issues!
Fixed
- [Rendering] Resolved an issue where canceling a render caused the app to hang.
- [Rendering] Resolved an issue where using the denoiser resulted in blank patches in the final render.
- [Rendering] Resolved an issue where snapshotting with raytracing on fails to capture the raytraced scene content.
- [UI] Partially resolved an issue where trying to close the app on Windows causes the app to hang. If you continue to experience this please report it to substance3D-bugs@adobe.com
- [UI] Resolved an issue where applying a material to an object would make the collision object properties disappear.
- [Import] Resolved an issue where importing a Stager file would instead open the Stager file.
- [Materials] Resolved an issue where grayscale color sliders UI components fail to read SBSAR format material default settings correctly.
Changed files in this update