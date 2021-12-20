New update for VEGAS 19 Edit - Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 19.0.0.458 compared to version 19.0.0.424
New Features
- A new transition type based on the GL Transitions Package offers around 50 modern, customizable transitions
- The option to save RAW companion files along with media files when creating a Project Archive
- GPU driver alerts
- Detect some media formats that are known to perform poorly during editing and display a message that encourages the user to transcode that media into a more edit-friendly format
- Access to the previously removed Smart Upscale plugin via the Deprecated Features tab in the Preferences dialog box
Bug Fixes
- Search in the Video FX, Transitions and Media Generators windows now shows the appropriate presets at all times
- Control focus issues in the Color Grading panel have been fixed
- Fixed syncing issues with VEGAS Content so downloaded content appears in the appropriate folder
- Selecting "Open Folder" in the Explorer pane now properly selects the target file in Windows Explorer
- Updated certain logging components that triggered a warning from some anti-virus software
- Can now correctly load MPEG-2 media with PCM audio in a MOV container
- Fixed an issue which caused the FX editor to move when being resized
- Fixed an issue which caused the Slow Motion plugin to overload some GPUs
- Some HEVC files from VEGAS Content which previously failed to load now work properly
- The Explorer pane now remembers the selected sorting order
- Moving the mouse wheel while controlling a color wheel in the Color Grading panel no longer incorrectly moves the Luminance slider at the same time
- Moving the mouse wheel in the Color Grading panel now shifts focus to the appropriate control
- VEGAS now appropriately closes the Color Grading panel when opening a different layout
- The Render As dialog now always opens with a template selected
- The Pan/Crop editor now opens with an appropriate zoom level
- Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking on the 360 tab in the Video FX window
- Style Transfer now works on TGS/DG1 GPUs
- Proper positioning of the transition times readout in an event when the event is out of sync with its corresponding audio or video
- Tiny Planet plugin now works properly as a Media FX and as a pre-Pan/Crop event effect
- Track numbers are now displayed when a track is minimized
- Track header burger menu options are now also available in the track header context menu
- VEGAS Pro now automatically detects Sound Forge Pro 15 and Sound Forge Audio Studio 15 and sets the one detected as the preferred audio editor
Changed files in this update