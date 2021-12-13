Update Notes - Build 1366

Update notes below:
Improved BBL bat flip cutscenes
Improved fielding (Ball pickups)
Improved Academy UGC stability
Improved server login flow
Optimised Frame Rate
Improved general stability
Enjoy!
