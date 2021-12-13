 Skip to content

Cricket 22 update for 13 December 2021

Update Notes - Build 1366

Build 1366

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes below:

Improved BBL bat flip cutscenes

Improved fielding (Ball pickups)

Improved Academy UGC stability

Improved server login flow

Optimised Frame Rate

Improved general stability

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Cricket 22 Content Depot 1701381
