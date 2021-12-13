Bow and Arrow, Teleport, and Starting Coins

Version 0.3.2 - Small update - 12/13/2021
Balance changes:
- Bow damage was bugged. Flight time was always zero. It should feel much better now.
- Increase bow damage by 50%. Playing a strategist, it should feel like the grenade launcher at 2 seconds flight time.
- Make the bow's arrows not collide with friendly and enemy bullets. It should feel awesome now.
- Starting coins is now 750 in the Hangar, enough to repair both towers before combat.
- Starting coins is now 1500 in the Orchard, enough to repair all 4 towers before combat.
- Increased per-enemy killed coins given. +20% in normal difficulty, +40% in hard.
Headset/Controller-specific changes:
- Accurate floor setup for WMR is now not required but players should still do it.
- Vive cosmos had a missing jump tutorial sign.
- Vive wands + jump style right thumb down should now work with all menus.
- Index HMD + Vive wands now can telekinesis.
- Vive wand players now cannot choose jump style "Thumbstick click".
General:
-
Massive improvement on teleport locomotion.
-
Added "Normal Difficulty Guidelines" to Orchard Normal.
-
Enemies on the boat/truck now move with the correct speed.
-
HUD text should always be visible now, not clipped by objects in the scene.
-
Replaced hologram tower ring for aiming with physical hatch version.
-
The forest now has atmosphere support.
-
Saber and Bow now have "Strategist" in their names.
-
The tutorial's saber arena now restricts players to the arena until training is done.
-
Auto-reload UI is now consistent across all weapons. Previously, some weapons had the old radial indicator.
-
Replaced all flags with Earth-Andromeda alliance flags.
-
Added "Return to VR" button in the "Report Bug" menu.*
-
Lemming explosions now break wooden crates.
-
You now cannot build a trap that covers the rudder.
-
After finishing the building tutorial, the soldier can now bring the saber into the hangar easy.
-
Added landing audio based on ground material.
-
Unlocking presenter now has a light underneath in Underground River.
-
Dummies in tutorial now hit walls.
-
Fixed laser rifle hands.
-
Added tutorial tips to guide players through the forest.
-
Added room echo to the Hangar.
-
Players now cannot access the Hangar's roof.
-
Upgrade audio was sometimes not being played.
-
Extraction point minimap icon was shown even in non-Sheeple leg of the forest.
-
- community requested features
Changed files in this update