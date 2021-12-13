 Skip to content

Ash of Legends update for 13 December 2021

Bow and Arrow, Teleport, and Starting Coins

Version 0.3.2 - Small update - 12/13/2021

Balance changes:
  • Bow damage was bugged. Flight time was always zero. It should feel much better now.
  • Increase bow damage by 50%. Playing a strategist, it should feel like the grenade launcher at 2 seconds flight time.
  • Make the bow's arrows not collide with friendly and enemy bullets. It should feel awesome now.
  • Starting coins is now 750 in the Hangar, enough to repair both towers before combat.
  • Starting coins is now 1500 in the Orchard, enough to repair all 4 towers before combat.
  • Increased per-enemy killed coins given. +20% in normal difficulty, +40% in hard.
Headset/Controller-specific changes:
  • Accurate floor setup for WMR is now not required but players should still do it.
  • Vive cosmos had a missing jump tutorial sign.
  • Vive wands + jump style right thumb down should now work with all menus.
  • Index HMD + Vive wands now can telekinesis.
  • Vive wand players now cannot choose jump style "Thumbstick click".
General:

  • Massive improvement on teleport locomotion.

  • Added "Normal Difficulty Guidelines" to Orchard Normal.

  • Enemies on the boat/truck now move with the correct speed.

  • HUD text should always be visible now, not clipped by objects in the scene.

  • Replaced hologram tower ring for aiming with physical hatch version.

  • The forest now has atmosphere support.

  • Saber and Bow now have "Strategist" in their names.

  • The tutorial's saber arena now restricts players to the arena until training is done.

  • Auto-reload UI is now consistent across all weapons. Previously, some weapons had the old radial indicator.

  • Replaced all flags with Earth-Andromeda alliance flags.

  • Added "Return to VR" button in the "Report Bug" menu.*

  • Lemming explosions now break wooden crates.

  • You now cannot build a trap that covers the rudder.

  • After finishing the building tutorial, the soldier can now bring the saber into the hangar easy.

  • Added landing audio based on ground material.

  • Unlocking presenter now has a light underneath in Underground River.

  • Dummies in tutorial now hit walls.

  • Fixed laser rifle hands.

  • Added tutorial tips to guide players through the forest.

  • Added room echo to the Hangar.

  • Players now cannot access the Hangar's roof.

  • Upgrade audio was sometimes not being played.

  • Extraction point minimap icon was shown even in non-Sheeple leg of the forest.

    • community requested features

