TwoKinds Online Playtest update for 13 December 2021

Update and Christmas Event 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7872211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's update time and the start of the of the Christmas event!

Christmas Event

It's here! Santa Claus is coming to town, and his sleigh keeps dropping presents! Collect 10 presents from the sleigh and receive a red hat from Santa. Santa only visits at night, so keep an eye out for his sleigh. You can also hear the jingling bells when the sleigh is close.

Start the quest by the inn.

Pat Emote

You can now /pet or /pat.

Character Movement Changes

Characters should move around smoother than before! We adjusted how the server calculates the player's position so there should be less jitters, even with high ping. You may notice other players have some position delay but we're still working on that to get movement as accurate as possible.

Other Changes

  • New Blacksmith Npc!
  • Some tavern npcs.
  • Experimental localization for Spanish!
  • Basic text support for Cyrillic.
  • New weapon crafting recipe!
  • Fix a bug with the level cap.
  • Some disconnect error codes.
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

