Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Update v0.3.0

Dear Protectors of the Light,

We’re happy to bring you our latest Content Update!

This is our last Update before the holiday period and we wanted to make sure we were able to release some tasty treats for you. With our V0.3.0 Update you can look forward to a New Nightmare, a New Building, New Malices and Blessings along with a host of Quality of Life improvements.

We’ve got work scheduled out for the next year looking to deliver on a host of new Patches, Content Updates and eventually Campaign and Multiplayer.

While we’ll be on break until early next year, we will have a team of people on standby and checking in periodically. So as always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Added in a brand new Nightmare, The Burster.

Added in a new Building, the Treasury.

Added in the new Catalysing Injuries Malice, an area of effect malice that can damage your units and surrounding buildings when the Nightmares destroy your defenses.

Added in the new Rigged Defenses Blessing, an area of effect blessing that can damage enemy Nightmares as they destroy your defenses.

Added new iconography to the Mini-Map. Players will now be able to see their Hero location, Points of Interest, Elite Enemies and discovered Crystals at all times.

Increased the range and damage-per-second of Grand Bellow Towers.

Treasuries, Trade Bazaars and Storehouses will now correctly display what they are buffing above the surrounding buildings.

All negative values in-game (costs, negative gold, villager count etc) now display in Red to indicate it is a negative value clearer.

Crashes

Fixed an issue where the game could crash on placement of the Fishing Lodge.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if pressing F10 when loading into the game.

Fixes

Fixed an issue Dark Essence would display the Food Icon in the Resource Grid.

Fixed an issue where the Daybreak Blessing wouldn’t work under some conditions.

Fixed an issue with the Trade Bazaar not displaying the correct sell amounts for resources.

Fixed an issue where the Rally Point flag wouldn’t show when the game was paused.

Fixed an issue where certain Skill Tree items would not correctly display the percentage chance.

Fixed an issue where attack speed could be displayed in the negative when using Queen’s Rage and certain Skill Tree Skills.

Fixed an issue with the Booster Skill not working correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Mini-Map could display undiscovered Points of Interest there as you load into the game.

Fixed an issue with the Heroless Hardship appearing on the End of Game Screen regardless of if it is active or not.

Fixed an issue with the Nightmare Difficulty not displaying in red on the Save Game Screen.

Fixed an issue with the player being able to Tab between Crystals after discovering one.

Fixed an issue with Edwin’s health being displayed incorrectly.

Various Localisation fixes for the Fishing Port, Trade Bazaar and Treasury.

Various UI bug fixes.

Known Issues

We’re aware of an issue where in some cases the player can increase the Death Night Counter on the Final Night to 4 Billion Enemies when placing houses in areas illuminated by new Fire Sconces during Final Stand. This has only been found to occur on Development builds.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

