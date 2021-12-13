 Skip to content

Dura Vita Online update for 13 December 2021

Patch 3.7

Patch 3.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added all new prefixes and suffixes to weapons which will provide a lot more random combinations.
  • Added lots of new icons for weapons and they will now save. Rings still don't save.
  • Increased weapon damage across the board.
  • Added more decor to the cemetery.
  • Updated quests so they should be functioning correctly. Updated the quest Becket has in the church. If you already had this quest it might cause a problem and you wont be able to start from beginning.
  • Updated journal to include main quest name and quest currently on.
  • Fixed chat locking up occasionally.
  • Added repair icons that pop up when items you are wearing get low on durability.
  • Decreased skill gain slightly.
  • Fixed enemies getting stuck on edge of their movement radius.
  • Lots of bug fixes.

