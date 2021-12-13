- Added all new prefixes and suffixes to weapons which will provide a lot more random combinations.
- Added lots of new icons for weapons and they will now save. Rings still don't save.
- Increased weapon damage across the board.
- Added more decor to the cemetery.
- Updated quests so they should be functioning correctly. Updated the quest Becket has in the church. If you already had this quest it might cause a problem and you wont be able to start from beginning.
- Updated journal to include main quest name and quest currently on.
- Fixed chat locking up occasionally.
- Added repair icons that pop up when items you are wearing get low on durability.
- Decreased skill gain slightly.
- Fixed enemies getting stuck on edge of their movement radius.
- Lots of bug fixes.
Dura Vita Online update for 13 December 2021
Patch 3.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
