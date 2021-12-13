-Fixed Plant Skills Abilities Not Functioning Correctly.
-Increased Flee Chance In Some Battles.
-Increased Price Of Sapphire Sword.
-Modified Fire Ents Stats To Be More Balanced At Max Level.
-New Item Flame Scroll Added To Blacksmith.
-New Item Flame Bow Added To Blacksmith.
-Added Defense Stat To All Swords.
-Removed Anvil From Chillwind Expanse And Added The Frost Item To The Blacksmith.
Spawn Kings update for 13 December 2021
Update 2.3
