Spawn Kings update for 13 December 2021

Update 2.3

13 December 2021

Build 7872099

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Plant Skills Abilities Not Functioning Correctly.

-Increased Flee Chance In Some Battles.

-Increased Price Of Sapphire Sword.

-Modified Fire Ents Stats To Be More Balanced At Max Level.

-New Item Flame Scroll Added To Blacksmith.

-New Item Flame Bow Added To Blacksmith.

-Added Defense Stat To All Swords.

-Removed Anvil From Chillwind Expanse And Added The Frost Item To The Blacksmith.

