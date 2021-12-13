 Skip to content

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator update for 13 December 2021

Hotfix #3

Last edited by Wendy

  • We fixed Kinect support, and also made it better!
  • We added more sound feedback!
  • We fixed the bug with the credits overlapping two music tracks!
  • You can quick-buy an organ you're inspecting, and there's a second buy button, which should help with mistaken clicks (although you will still absolutely get an item sniped out from under you by Chad Shakespeare)!
  • M+K players now have a quick-buy hotkey!
  • More assorted improvements!!

