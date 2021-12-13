- We fixed Kinect support, and also made it better!
- We added more sound feedback!
- We fixed the bug with the credits overlapping two music tracks!
- You can quick-buy an organ you're inspecting, and there's a second buy button, which should help with mistaken clicks (although you will still absolutely get an item sniped out from under you by Chad Shakespeare)!
- M+K players now have a quick-buy hotkey!
- More assorted improvements!!
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator update for 13 December 2021
Hotfix #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update