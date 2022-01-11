UPDATE: Care and Prosperity

New features and improvements:
- Builderkin have expanded the variety of caves you see on worlds
- Traderkin has setup a new trade area. Where-ever shall you find it...?
- Traderkin has expanded shop inventories
- The Everkin have expanded the range of items they will trade Everkoin for.
- World Seeds can now be released as soon as they are planted
- Coppertop is now accepting a new range of tasty treats that can be used for Alchemy
- Builderkin have upped the decoration placement cap per a town area (this will be a PC only update)
- Builderkin should stop making some bad decisions about where they build town objects
- Puzzlekin says the puzzles shouldn't be puzzling anyone anymore!
Fixes:
- The Reportkin have been working to get Stats on worlds reporting correctly
- Updates to Book lighting in various environments (was too dark/too bright in some areas)
- Front end being too bright when exiting certain areas of the game
- Player getting stuck in places (various fixes here)
- Updates to Nature Reserve cameras for keyboard and mouse users
- Some updates to grass clipping and character clipping
- Updates to seating positions being offset on some chairs and couches
- Pallas should stop following you around the world 😄
- Fix for Arralyn bakery quest not completing if she is assigned to bakery before quest begins
- 500 miles achievement no longer includes Kazumi travel
- NPC laugh lines fixed
- Community garden looks more 'garden-y'
- Fixed an issue where screenshots didn't always match the actual save location
- Fixed issues where planters were spawning under ground
- Total time played will display correctly now
- Big trees should be choppable!
- Reduced the size of the Everkid talk interact
- Chests and other items in caves don't reset any more
- Other fixes (everkid sized (aka little) fixes that are too long to list)
We hope you enjoy!
Changed files in this update