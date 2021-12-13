Quick fix patch that sorts out some graphical bugs!

Hi everyone! We're releasing a quick patch that fixes some issues that cropped up in the Challenge City update.
- If you have an older computer that uses OpenGL or you have been running the game in -force-glcore mode and experiencing a black or white screen error or the game’s display rendering upside down, this should be resolved.
- Also, there was a bug preventing the colour trails on cars from displaying properly in gif capture. This is now also sorted!
- Lastly, we've fixed an issue that was causing inconsistent scores on leaderboards due to a caching issue.
The response to this update has been so wonderful to see! We can't wait to share even more Mini Motorways with you in the new year. :)
Changed files in this update