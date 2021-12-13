 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 13 December 2021

Quick fix patch that sorts out some graphical bugs!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We're releasing a quick patch that fixes some issues that cropped up in the Challenge City update.

  • If you have an older computer that uses OpenGL or you have been running the game in -force-glcore mode and experiencing a black or white screen error or the game’s display rendering upside down, this should be resolved.
  • Also, there was a bug preventing the colour trails on cars from displaying properly in gif capture. This is now also sorted!
  • Lastly, we've fixed an issue that was causing inconsistent scores on leaderboards due to a caching issue.

The response to this update has been so wonderful to see! We can't wait to share even more Mini Motorways with you in the new year. :)

