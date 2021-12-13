New Update Open Beta

Access the build by going to the Properties>Betas tab and selecting the Testing branch from the dropdown menu. This will work on both the regular and demo versions of the game.
Some highlights:
- Total overhaul of the inventory system
- Total overhaul of status effects
- Total overhaul of the hub shop
- Fixed Jobs
- Exploration fixes (numerous)
- Combat fixes (numerous)
- New cards & card art
- New abilities
- Extra tooltips & tutorial info
If you run into any issues, let us know on the discussion board!
Changed files in this update