The Zone: Stalker Stories update for 13 December 2021

New Update Open Beta

Build 7871881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Access the build by going to the Properties>Betas tab and selecting the Testing branch from the dropdown menu. This will work on both the regular and demo versions of the game.

Some highlights:

  • Total overhaul of the inventory system
  • Total overhaul of status effects
  • Total overhaul of the hub shop
  • Fixed Jobs
  • Exploration fixes (numerous)
  • Combat fixes (numerous)
  • New cards & card art
  • New abilities
  • Extra tooltips & tutorial info

If you run into any issues, let us know on the discussion board!

