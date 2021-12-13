main feature in update is: new relay builds - explained in additions desription

fixes

-for work task removing from free list..................................fixed

-pobj panel set free for returned from build list................fixed

-follow path7. dest_type 2.[drop zone,relay]tile 0 at destination, left tile1 for tile

destination - coused error going to relay builds ..............fixed

-set new work task, add pob to work task - refactored for min

distance checked - [add_pobjtowork task4]......................fixed

-activate food storage even if food source is lower than 500

added function in food storage builds..................................fixed

-elevator floor visible when switching to free list.............fixed

additions:

-relay build - relay builds will collect and pass pElements from RoundOnes to DropZone for

some specific distance. Better Relays have greater distance. Distance is checked for all

existing relays and main dropzone on map. After placing Relay close to yours main dig area

RoundOnes will deliver to Relay that will greatly increase digging speed.

For now 3 relays are in game - check game encyclopedia:

-Rough stone Relay - tiles distance 4

-Mud Brick Relay - tiles distance 5

-Wood Log Relay - tiles distance 8

Best for now is Wood Log Relay you can place it up to 8 tiles away from existing dropzpone or existing relays. If you have a lot of Relays on map RoundOnes will choose closest to his digging area.



changes

astar tile work manager - changed to walk and dig tiles - reverted to walk for pobjects

when digging tiles, without walking it was not clear what they were doing,

that is main game functionality to bring pElements tiles to dropzone,

animation for digging is left, now to speed digging up you

have some options: use NEW RELAY builds or use machines or use DIG tool upgrades.

NEW RELEY builds explained in additions section.

notes:

-apologies but this update will break previously saved games. New additions are implemented in load/save functions.