 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Earth Elements update for 13 December 2021

0.8.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7871844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

main feature in update is: new relay builds - explained in additions desription

fixes

-for work task removing from free list..................................fixed

-pobj panel set free for returned from build list................fixed

-follow path7. dest_type 2.[drop zone,relay]tile 0 at destination, left tile1 for tile

destination - coused error going to relay builds ..............fixed

-set new work task, add pob to work task - refactored for min

distance checked - [add_pobjtowork task4]......................fixed

-activate food storage even if food source is lower than 500

added function in food storage builds..................................fixed

-elevator floor visible when switching to free list.............fixed

additions:

-relay build - relay builds will collect and pass pElements from RoundOnes to DropZone for

some specific distance. Better Relays have greater distance. Distance is checked for all

existing relays and main dropzone on map. After placing Relay close to yours main dig area

RoundOnes will deliver to Relay that will greatly increase digging speed.

For now 3 relays are in game - check game encyclopedia:

-Rough stone Relay - tiles distance 4

-Mud Brick Relay - tiles distance 5

-Wood Log Relay - tiles distance 8

Best for now is Wood Log Relay you can place it up to 8 tiles away from existing dropzpone or existing relays. If you have a lot of Relays on map RoundOnes will choose closest to his digging area.

changes

  • astar tile work manager - changed to walk and dig tiles - reverted to walk for pobjects

    when digging tiles, without walking it was not clear what they were doing,

    that is main game functionality to bring pElements tiles to dropzone,

    animation for digging is left, now to speed digging up you

    have some options: use NEW RELAY builds or use machines or use DIG tool upgrades.

    NEW RELEY builds explained in additions section.

notes:

-apologies but this update will break previously saved games. New additions are implemented in load/save functions.

  • new relay builds will greatly speed up digging task.

Changed files in this update

Earth Elements Content Depot 1527711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.