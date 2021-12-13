 Skip to content

Mizu update for 13 December 2021

Latest development build now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7871835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Want to get in on the latest and greatest updates to Mizu? We've made an "edge" branch which contains regularly updated (and possibly unstable) builds.

Check it out under Library -> Mizu -> Properties -> Beta -> "edge"

We'll share an update about a new stable build soon.

Todays [i]edge build contains:[/i]

  • Enabled WASD control
  • Improved grind trick selection to be based on controller D pad button combinations
  • Cleaned up various items around the level
  • Made improvements to the characters ability to launch off of things
  • Improved vehicle mechanics

Changed depots in edge branch

View more data in app history for build 7871835
Mizu Content Depot 1810021
