Latest development build now available!

Want to get in on the latest and greatest updates to Mizu? We've made an "edge" branch which contains regularly updated (and possibly unstable) builds.
Check it out under Library -> Mizu -> Properties -> Beta -> "edge"
We'll share an update about a new stable build soon.
Todays [i]edge build contains:[/i]
- Enabled WASD control
- Improved grind trick selection to be based on controller D pad button combinations
- Cleaned up various items around the level
- Made improvements to the characters ability to launch off of things
- Improved vehicle mechanics
Changed depots in edge branch