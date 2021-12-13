MAJOR UPDATES

Dear Fans 🛳️

As we announced last month - UPCOMING UPDATES - we have prepared a very big update for Ship Graveyard Simulator. We tried to meet most of your ideas, suggestions and expectations. In the update you can download right now, the most important changes are:

✅ Game-changing balance, new difficulties: Normal and Easy. The current balance will be easy mode and new changes to normal mode.

✅ New game mechanic - the destruction progress bar.

✅ New achievements connected with destroying every ship in the game.

THE FULL LIST OF CHANGES IS BELOW

Once again, we would like to thank everyone who purchased our game for your amazing commitment both before and after the premiere. On Steam Community Hub and our Discord server, you have created an amazing community that has provided us with a lot of valuable information.

The game is still in development and we'll have more news for you, so be sure to keep checking upcoming news. 😊

That's not all we have prepared! 👇

In addition, when we were working on the big update, we were collecting feedback from you all the time and in this update, which you can download now, it contains many new fixes and improvements for the game, below is a detailed list of changes:

Booking button disappearing.

Steel post texture.

Roebuck Ship third, fourth floor stuck door.

Roebuck Ship third, fith, seventh floor hole in the wall.

Roebuck Ship second floor see through ceiling.

Roebuck Ship container placement adjustments.

Roebuck Ship ladders adjustments at the entrance on the ship.

Venus Ship boxes in the air.

Venus Ship ladders adjustments at the entrance on the ship.

Venus Ship engine room doors blocked.

Flame Ship flying torch box.

Pluto Ship container placement adjustments.

Lydia Ship third floor pipes removed.

Lydia ship Rooms placement fixes.

Justinian Ship flying steel pole.

⚓ Please write to us what you think about the changes we made and join our Discord channel!

FULL LIST OF CHANGES

Regards,

Ship Graveyard Simulator Team