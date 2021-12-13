 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survivor update for 13 December 2021

v0.3b - Smallfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7871741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where if the player switched weapons while throwing grenade it would cancel the animation and cause the grenade to appear in the players hand and prevent any other actions.
  • Fixed a bug where the mage zombies would get stuck.
  • Fixed a bug where the weapon workbench repeats "Key Has Been Acquired" message every time you

    leave it.
  • Fixed a bug where entering the weapon workbench would reset the teleporter charge.

Other Changes:

  • Increased teleporter charge by two times.

Changed files in this update

Survivor Content Depot 1673321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.