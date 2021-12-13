v0.3b - Smallfix

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where if the player switched weapons while throwing grenade it would cancel the animation and cause the grenade to appear in the players hand and prevent any other actions.
- Fixed a bug where the mage zombies would get stuck.
- Fixed a bug where the weapon workbench repeats "Key Has Been Acquired" message every time you
leave it.
- Fixed a bug where entering the weapon workbench would reset the teleporter charge.
Other Changes:
- Increased teleporter charge by two times.
Changed files in this update