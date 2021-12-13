Operations Mode Hotfix Update

Hello everyone! A new update is out on the experimental branch. Going forward, please use the experimental branch for testing since the test_interaction branch will be deleted! This updated is mainly fixes based on feedback, but there are some new stages thrown into the mix as well. If any other bugs come in or you have some ideas you think would improve the game, I'd love it hear it over on the Discord! I'm looking forward to finally getting the default branch updated after a few more fixes are in place. Enjoy!
Changelist:
- Added Stage 6
- Added Stage 7
- Added Stage 8
- Added AK suppressor
- Implemented options for truck destinations after a mission is complete
- Implement joystick swap option (left hand mode)
- Updated bindings for all controllers (Oculus and Vive now have correct bindings)
- Implemented proper scene handling when a player disconnects
- Fixed issue with hands getting stuck on spawn
- Fixed issues with using items originally spawned by another player
- Implement trigger grab for weapon slides and most functionality
- Fixed issue with voice chat not working
- Fixed issue with buy panels and loadout panels popping in an out when remote players would enter the trigger zone
- Removed debug text
- Fixed issue with enemies shooting at dead bodies
- Increased grab radius for medium slots
- Fix issue with players needed to exit and reenter truck when bringing intel in as the last objective
- Made movement tighter and more precise (increased acceleration)
- Breaching charges and large items now shrink when holstered
- Removed shadows on holsters that was causing artifacts
- Fixed issue with the recycler eating weapons if the player spawned in too close to it
- Fixed issue with clients occasionally having a different time of day than the host
- Fixed issue with multiple backpacks spawning in coop games
- Fixed issue with duplicate player model spawning in the truck
- Improved operations stage selection to be random and include all stages
- Fixed issue with barrel clang noise
- Fixed issue with the join mission UI not displaying the correct stage when an operation is active
- Fixed issue with enemies occasionally not spawning in procedural
- Improved enemy performance
- Fixed issue with shelves clipping though windows in procedural mode
- Fixed issue with old building modules not being cleaned up on subsequent levels
- Polished death effects of a remote player (smoother item drop and no unholster sounds)
- Fixed issue with UI toggle settings not saving properly
- Increased playzone in procedural levels
- Increased playzone in stages
- Fixed issue with terrain clipping through procedural compounds
- Fixed issue with beams in sandbox using the wrong UVs
- Added more accurate collider on medical shelf prop
- Remove shadow on espionage objective
- Polished the grabbing of items from backpacks
- Tweaked enemy spawn points
- Removed unused "detach from distance" setting
- Added prioritization of small holsters when purchasing items
Changed depots in experimental branch