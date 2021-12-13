 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle of Shikigami 2 update for 13 December 2021

Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.0.12 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7871515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.0.12, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

  • Fixed a bug in which repeated canceling of character selection would result in zero credits and inability to progress when operating with 2P only.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to start and control the game with a 2P controller.
  • Fixed a bug where the description of the mini-boss in stage 3-1 was not translated into English.
  • Fixed a bug where the achievement "Secure the Bag" and "Stackin’ Loot" couldn't be unlocked
  • Fixed bugs related to Steam login and offline mode.

We are keen to provide the best "Castle of Shikigami 2" to you, so if you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team

Changed files in this update

Castle of Shikigami 2 Content Depot 1556651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.