Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.0.12 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.0.12, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

Fixed a bug in which repeated canceling of character selection would result in zero credits and inability to progress when operating with 2P only.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to start and control the game with a 2P controller.

Fixed a bug where the description of the mini-boss in stage 3-1 was not translated into English.

Fixed a bug where the achievement "Secure the Bag" and "Stackin’ Loot" couldn't be unlocked

Fixed bugs related to Steam login and offline mode.

We are keen to provide the best "Castle of Shikigami 2" to you, so if you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team