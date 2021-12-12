Small Update - 0.42

Additions
- Tower Lord Boss - Reward Chamber now has new weapons which are only available in its very specific chest.
- Non-leader party members may also invite other players to the party.
- Players can now join our discord from the main menu.
- Server Messages may appear from time to time
- Swift Server Updates may now be implemented with a few-second game pause.
- Support for promo codes that may be used in future promotions.
Changes
-
Tower Lord
- Spikes at the sides now deal damage!
- New ability after 60% HP (Spike Walls)
- Bat Flight Behavior Fixed
- Flying Turtle Curse - is now just "Turtle"
- HP Increase
-
Buffs icon Timers would not completely cover the icon they are on.
-
Cooldown / Casting Time buffs have been slightly nerfed so they can't reach over a 90% cap.
-
Water Fountain slightly nerfed (May be reverted in the future)
-
Spike Ball no longer available from vendor.
-
Nerfed Items: (may be reverted in the future)
- Needler
- Barbarian Club
- Barbarian Sword,
- Simple Mace
- Simple Axe
- Cutlass
- Bone
- Golden Goblet
- Iron Halberd
- Slice & Dice
- Axe Frenzy
Bug Fixes
- Extreme Boundaries Support, so actors and monsters that accidentally glitched out of the map would be teleported back after some fair distance.
- Critical Rollback bug on very specific scenarios
- Abusing chat with Rich Text tags is no longer available
- Abusing cat from the bottom right ledge is no longer available
- Fire orbs would trigger "On Hit" procs once (No longer abusable, may be turned back in the future)
- Some item's rarity was wrong.
Note: this update does not reflect what we primarily work on, but simply urgent issues we had to fix and publish.
Changed files in this update