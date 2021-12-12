 Skip to content

Element Quest update for 12 December 2021

Small Update - 0.42

Element Quest update for 12 December 2021

Small Update - 0.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Tower Lord Boss - Reward Chamber now has new weapons which are only available in its very specific chest.
  • Non-leader party members may also invite other players to the party.
  • Players can now join our discord from the main menu.
  • Server Messages may appear from time to time
  • Swift Server Updates may now be implemented with a few-second game pause.
  • Support for promo codes that may be used in future promotions.

Changes

  • Tower Lord

    • Spikes at the sides now deal damage!
    • New ability after 60% HP (Spike Walls)
    • Bat Flight Behavior Fixed
    • Flying Turtle Curse - is now just "Turtle"
    • HP Increase

  • Buffs icon Timers would not completely cover the icon they are on.

  • Cooldown / Casting Time buffs have been slightly nerfed so they can't reach over a 90% cap.

  • Water Fountain slightly nerfed (May be reverted in the future)

  • Spike Ball no longer available from vendor.

  • Nerfed Items: (may be reverted in the future)

    • Needler
    • Barbarian Club
    • Barbarian Sword,
    • Simple Mace
    • Simple Axe
    • Cutlass
    • Bone
    • Golden Goblet
    • Iron Halberd
    • Slice & Dice
    • Axe Frenzy

Bug Fixes

  • Extreme Boundaries Support, so actors and monsters that accidentally glitched out of the map would be teleported back after some fair distance.
  • Critical Rollback bug on very specific scenarios
  • Abusing chat with Rich Text tags is no longer available
  • Abusing cat from the bottom right ledge is no longer available
  • Fire orbs would trigger "On Hit" procs once (No longer abusable, may be turned back in the future)
  • Some item's rarity was wrong.

Note: this update does not reflect what we primarily work on, but simply urgent issues we had to fix and publish.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1780332
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1780333
  • Loading history…
LinuxOS Depot 1780334
  • Loading history…
