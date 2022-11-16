Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available for pre-load!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Launch day for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC is getting closer! Soon you will be able to experience the rise of Miles Morales as a new Spider-Man and discover his explosive powers.

We are happy to share that you can now pre-load the game on Steam in available regions. If you do so, yo can start the game right away the moment it launches.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches globally on November 18 at 8:00 AM PST / 5:00 PM CET / 8:00 PM GST. Check out the infographic below for more time zones.

[url=https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans//42987818/aaebaabd65f77abb5eec70f2543f823710d72513.jpg]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42987818/aaebaabd65f77abb5eec70f2543f823710d72513.jpg)

[/url]

We are looking forward to launch and hope you will enjoy the game!