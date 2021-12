Hi guys!

Here comes the first update for "Cleo". Thanks a lot for your reports and messages.

The following bugs have been fixed:

1. Saving and loading for Steam users with special characters in the name (<,>,? etc.) is fixed.

2. The inventory has been increased by 3 slots to work around the full inventory bug.

3. Softlock in McInally Hotel was fixed.

4. Several small UI adjustments.

Thank you everybody. Have fun with "Cleo"!

Best regards,

Chris