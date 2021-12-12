 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Curious Expedition 2 update for 12 December 2021

2.1.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7871288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hope you're all enjoying Endless Mode so far! And for those of you who wanted to play Endless Director Mode without ever completing the campaign - now you should be able to!

New

  • Consuming Euphoric Mushroom while one is already in effect will reset the buff instead of ignoring the second usage.

Fixes

  • Fixed black screen when selecting an Expedition in Endless Director Mode if you never completed the campaign
  • Fixed Raise Ground scrolls not working in Prehistoric Islands
  • Fixed the no-sanity event where you are taken to a Rest Location not working in Rainbow Orchid missions sometimes
  • Fixed items that increase in fame value like Jules Verne's Notes of the Fantastic increasing too much when Director Modifiers are active
  • Fixed missing notification banner when Loyalty is increased due to Promotion

Changed files in this update

CE2 win64 Depot 1040231
  • Loading history…
CE2 win64 DLC1 Depot 1690330
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.