2.1.1 Patch Notes

We hope you're all enjoying Endless Mode so far! And for those of you who wanted to play Endless Director Mode without ever completing the campaign - now you should be able to!
New
- Consuming Euphoric Mushroom while one is already in effect will reset the buff instead of ignoring the second usage.
Fixes
- Fixed black screen when selecting an Expedition in Endless Director Mode if you never completed the campaign
- Fixed Raise Ground scrolls not working in Prehistoric Islands
- Fixed the no-sanity event where you are taken to a Rest Location not working in Rainbow Orchid missions sometimes
- Fixed items that increase in fame value like Jules Verne's Notes of the Fantastic increasing too much when Director Modifiers are active
- Fixed missing notification banner when Loyalty is increased due to Promotion
Changed files in this update