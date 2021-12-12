— Creating conflicting replacements is no longer possible - the dialog will be shown asking if the player wants to continue and automatically resolve conflicts
— Fixed trying to sell a vehicle which was replaced while sell dialog was still presented results in an error
— Updated translations
Voxel Tycoon update for 12 December 2021
Update 0.87.0.4 beta
Changed depots in nightly branch