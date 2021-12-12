 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Voxel Tycoon update for 12 December 2021

Update 0.87.0.4 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 7871258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

— Creating conflicting replacements is no longer possible - the dialog will be shown asking if the player wants to continue and automatically resolve conflicts

— Fixed trying to sell a vehicle which was replaced while sell dialog was still presented results in an error

— Updated translations

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7871258
Voxel Tycoon Windows Depot 732051
Voxel Tycoon Mac Depot 732052
Voxel Tycoon Linux Depot 732053
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.