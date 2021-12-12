 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business update for 12 December 2021

First Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7871211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a variable/code issue in Ch11 that resulted in Yuvraj populating in place of all the Romantic Options.
  • Fixed code for Fey/Mortal achievement in Ch13.
  • Fixed issue with legacy version of ystrum pronouns in character creation.
  • Fixed code error that was resulting in multiple versions of one paragraph appearing in Ch 5.
  • Fixed continuity error where Victoria reappeared as dead after Second Chance was used to save her in Ch12.
  • Fixed issue in Ch13 where Gove reappeared after dying in an earlier chapter.
  • Fixed several typos.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business Content Depot 1584901
  • Loading history…
Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business Depot mac Depot 1584902
  • Loading history…
Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business Depot linux Depot 1584903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.