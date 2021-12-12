First Patch

- Fixed a variable/code issue in Ch11 that resulted in Yuvraj populating in place of all the Romantic Options.
- Fixed code for Fey/Mortal achievement in Ch13.
- Fixed issue with legacy version of ystrum pronouns in character creation.
- Fixed code error that was resulting in multiple versions of one paragraph appearing in Ch 5.
- Fixed continuity error where Victoria reappeared as dead after Second Chance was used to save her in Ch12.
- Fixed issue in Ch13 where Gove reappeared after dying in an earlier chapter.
- Fixed several typos.
