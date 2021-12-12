- Splitter enemy now adjusts the angle of the eggs it spawns based on how far it is to the planet.
- The aim line is now synced to the actual range of fire.
- Picking up the Bullet Teleporter item now causes the aim line to ignore the planet.
- Fixed the buddy death screen bug. (for realsies this time!)
- Fixed an erroneous sound error on game start caused by the player shield.
Paper Planet update for 12 December 2021
Demo Patch 6 hotfix 2
