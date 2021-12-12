 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 12 December 2021

Demo Patch 6 hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7871206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Splitter enemy now adjusts the angle of the eggs it spawns based on how far it is to the planet.
  • The aim line is now synced to the actual range of fire.
  • Picking up the Bullet Teleporter item now causes the aim line to ignore the planet.
  • Fixed the buddy death screen bug. (for realsies this time!)
  • Fixed an erroneous sound error on game start caused by the player shield.

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
