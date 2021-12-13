 Skip to content

Stream Arenas update for 13 December 2021

Happy Holidays!

13 December 2021

The Holiday store is open!

  • Four brand new Skins to celebrate!
  • Holiday Icons and Frames are back!

Updates:

You can now exchange your Quarters that you earn through tournaments for in-game currency! Just head on to the Mobile app and you'll be able exchange them.

Coming Soon!

Stream Arenas is getting a big make-over and a lot of new features coming. We'll be getting back to some weekly releases as we pump up the polish and prepare for the upcoming features!

  • New Cleaner UI
  • Better On Boarding for new Streamers
  • New Arenas
  • Polish
  • Leveling Up characters
  • Leveling up as a Streamer
  • Unlocking Beasts/ Bosses
  • Talent trees
  • A big focus on PVE and in-game activities for leveling up your character.

