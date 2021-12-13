Happy Holidays!
The Holiday store is open!
- Four brand new Skins to celebrate!
- Holiday Icons and Frames are back!
Updates:
You can now exchange your Quarters that you earn through tournaments for in-game currency! Just head on to the Mobile app and you'll be able exchange them.
Coming Soon!
Stream Arenas is getting a big make-over and a lot of new features coming. We'll be getting back to some weekly releases as we pump up the polish and prepare for the upcoming features!
- New Cleaner UI
- Better On Boarding for new Streamers
- New Arenas
- Polish
- Leveling Up characters
- Leveling up as a Streamer
- Unlocking Beasts/ Bosses
- Talent trees
- A big focus on PVE and in-game activities for leveling up your character.
Changed files in this update