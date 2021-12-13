Gambling Data Improvements Update - December 12th 2021

As we teased in our last update, tonight's patch contains the new Gambling Report - an extensive report sheet found under Attractions which aggregates some existing data & also includes new data that is now tracked for all your slot machines and table games. We hope this new data will help everyone get slot machines on track to make the most profit!

Additionally, this patch contains fixes for the 'gambling confidence' ranges for low denomination slot machines & table games, and general adjustments for all gambling related objects for better overall balance. After these changes the result will be similar to how it was before the last patch, but agents will generally begin with a higher initial confidence rating. This allows new players at your casino to play more games, including most $1 slot machines.

Overall, these most recent changes (including the prior update) should make life MUCH easier in terms of making money with slot machines, and provide you the tools you need to understand how your casino floor is making money via the new reporting screen.

Be sure to let us know how you like the new Gambling Report -- on the Steam Forums or our Discord Server! :)

As always, thanks to everyone helping out on the edge branch to test these patches -- it's what allows us to rapidly iterate & deliver -- thank you!