This latest update (0.14.13) brings a new game mode, some balance changes, and bug fixes.

Eat Dots, Get Chased

In this new game mode, gobble up dots while avoiding enemies and luring your opponents into danger. The winner is the last one standing, or the player who has eaten the most dots when there are none left.

There's been a number of changes in this update to address balance. Each special ability now has variations depending on the mode, so that they're not too overpowered. For example, in racing, the Architect's wall only lasts for half the time, so that you can slow down your opponents but not trap them while you get a guaranteed win.

This also allows for abilities such as the porcupine's spines to act more intuitively. In Defend Your Border, they now all fire outwards towards the other players, rather than behind you into the wall.

Other Bugfixes

Support for ultra widescreen

Settings menu now highlights correctly using a game controller.

When using North's ability, objects aren't constrained by rails or grids, and so move towards you.

Porcupine ability now works in Drop Bombs

Sound effects and music for Join Menu

Happy Eating!

