SEARCH ALL - CANDY update for 12 December 2021

The black outlines of objects have been enlarged

Share · View all patches · Build 7871096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previously, there was a disadvantage that the items that needed to be found had a thin contour, which made them easy to find. Now the black contours of all objects have been enlarged.

Added the ability to move the camera using the keyboard arrows (WADS).

