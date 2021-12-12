 Skip to content

Gladiator Manager update for 12 December 2021

v.1.4: Love is the air!

Build 7871027

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Miscellaneous fixes and improvements this week alongside a brand new relationship type: Lovers!

Gameplay

  • New relationship type: Lovers!
  • Lovers will appear by way of random event like the other relationship events.
  • Lovers get a HUGE bonus to Bravery and Toughness when fighting on the same team (30%), DOUBLED if they are fighting adjacent (60%).
  • This means lovers fighting alongside one another could be really difficult to take down, very difficult to do serious injury to them, and unshakeable morale.
  • Lovers also get the same greed and morale bonuses as Best Friends.
  • Lovers also get the same nerfs to morale when their lover gets injured, dies or gets sacked.
  • Increased the prize money for winning the top division from 15k to 20k.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a crash when player started a match with convicts in their own team.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing low mood or condition to increase dodge instead of decreasing it when the effect triggered.
  • Fixed a bug preventing an event from increasing fighter potential as intended.
  • Corrected the season summary text so that instead of congratulating the top div winner for promotion, they are congratulated for winning the whole league.
  • Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing criminals to lose 1 fight from their sentence when fighting before a rest week.
  • Fixed a bug causing Freestylers not to get the +x attribute bonus on perking up.
  • Prevented the ‘Shield Break’ skill from being an option when opponent has no shield.

