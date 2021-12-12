 Skip to content

Dungeon Royale Playtest update for 12 December 2021

0.42d - Controller support fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7871014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added controller support for multiple actions (invite friends, switch regions, popups, connection screen..)
  • Added multiple missing translations in french (message of the day, popups, matchmaking messages)
  • Updated the popup for the resolution change confirmation
  • The cursor now automatically disappear when using a controller
  • The controller icons now disappear automatically when using mouse/keyboard
  • Fixed a bug when the text on the Play/Cancel button would not be correct when switching screen during the matchmaking
  • Updated controller configuration to (hopefully) support more controllers

Changed files in this update

Dungeon Royale Playtest Content Depot 1480511
