- Added controller support for multiple actions (invite friends, switch regions, popups, connection screen..)
- Added multiple missing translations in french (message of the day, popups, matchmaking messages)
- Updated the popup for the resolution change confirmation
- The cursor now automatically disappear when using a controller
- The controller icons now disappear automatically when using mouse/keyboard
- Fixed a bug when the text on the Play/Cancel button would not be correct when switching screen during the matchmaking
- Updated controller configuration to (hopefully) support more controllers
Dungeon Royale Playtest update for 12 December 2021
0.42d - Controller support fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
