Alpha 58 - Hotfix 1

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Meal Smoker, Meal Drier and some other blueprints tip over when placed
- Fixed: Campfire in Smoker Blueprint acts as a semi-separated object
- Fixed: Possible to Destroy Campfire in Smoker - later causing functionality issues
- Fixed: Too rapidly burning down Campfire in Smoker
- Fixed: Too fast drying up Sticks in Campfire in Smoker
- Fixed: Sometimes Not possible to easily walk up the Ramps on Rafts
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update