Patch 1.10g7 Bird Stuff and QoL Improvements

Bird Stuff

You can now release a bird into the wild, forever removing it from the Academy and your control. It may drop a Plumage of Power or two, giving you the chance to learn some of the powers it held, just like monster steaks. For those of you complaining you have too many birds, here's your fix.

New Monsters

Three new Bee types: Cerulean Spellstinger, Indigo Princess, and the Amaranth Queen. Also three new High Sorcerors, a Foominologist, Dreadcrafter, and Starwarper. These guys are bad news and are more rare than the typical bandit/brigand. They have the power to briefly banish your bird companion to the Featherhells, but hell can't hold a true battle poultry for long and they'll come back, perhaps even stronger! Until then you're on your own.

UI Improvements and other QoL

You can scroll the combat log now with Pgup / Pgdown. If you want to see the whole long at once, that's Ctrl-L.

The damage reflection from Bee Magisters has been brought down to 15% of your max health instead of 20%. Basically easy mode now.