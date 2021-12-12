Hey @everyone!
Playtest patch #2:
➡️ Display: "No texture mode" removed.
➡️ Commands: Weapons icons added
➡️ General killfeed: Overlap networks stats: Fixed
➡️ Player killfeed/informations: scale/color and position corrected
➡️ End Game Scoreboard: Exit button -> Now in red.
➡️ Perk menu instagib: Weapon loadout UI removed.
➡️ Perk menu DUEL: Weapon loadout UI removed.
➡️ Perk menu Instagib DM/TDM modes: Only INFILTRATOR perk will be available.
➡️ Perk menu DM/TDM modes: Only BLITZ perk will be available.
➡️ Player accelrate corrected.
🧐 Perk: INFILTRATOR: Invisibility fixed?? Not sure! We are working on!
Master Arena update for 12 December 2021
