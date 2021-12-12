 Skip to content

Master Arena update for 12 December 2021

Playtest patch #2:

Last edited by Wendy

Hey @everyone!

➡️ Display: "No texture mode" removed.

➡️ Commands: Weapons icons added

➡️ General killfeed: Overlap networks stats: Fixed

➡️ Player killfeed/informations: scale/color and position corrected

➡️ End Game Scoreboard: Exit button -> Now in red.

➡️ Perk menu instagib: Weapon loadout UI removed.

➡️ Perk menu DUEL: Weapon loadout UI removed.

➡️ Perk menu Instagib DM/TDM modes: Only INFILTRATOR perk will be available.

➡️ Perk menu DM/TDM modes: Only BLITZ perk will be available.

➡️ Player accelrate corrected.

🧐 Perk: INFILTRATOR: Invisibility fixed?? Not sure! We are working on!

