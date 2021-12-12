 Skip to content

Wardens update for 12 December 2021

Wardens latest update features a new map!

Share · View all patches · Build 7870862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this update, we have added a new desert themed map to Wardens.

Let us know what you think about it and give it a try by downloading the latest update.

PS. The map will be randomly selected when starting a match.

