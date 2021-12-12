 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 12 December 2021

The Sunday update is now here!

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed collision with co-players. Players no longer bump into each other.
  • Sound settings in the main menu. The sound/music no longer turns on/off by itself.
  • Lobby environment: gas station. Performance optimization
  • Apartment downstairs: Doors have been changed so players don't have problems when walking down the corridor.

new functions:

  • Screams while burning. Creatures now scream when they are burning,
  • Dance names. Dances are now not numbered, but have names.
  • Inventory key mapping on keyboard. Items in the inventory can now be accessed using the numbers on the keyboard.

Cheers

Dennis

