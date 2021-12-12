The Sunday update is now here!
Bug fixes:
- Fixed collision with co-players. Players no longer bump into each other.
- Sound settings in the main menu. The sound/music no longer turns on/off by itself.
- Lobby environment: gas station. Performance optimization
- Apartment downstairs: Doors have been changed so players don't have problems when walking down the corridor.
new functions:
- Screams while burning. Creatures now scream when they are burning,
- Dance names. Dances are now not numbered, but have names.
- Inventory key mapping on keyboard. Items in the inventory can now be accessed using the numbers on the keyboard.
Cheers
Dennis
