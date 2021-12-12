 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lost Alone update for 12 December 2021

Today we run!

Share · View all patches · Build 7870830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

this is a Sunday full of news!

Many of you have pointed out to me that it would be nice "to be able to run around the house" ... And I'll satisfy you!

[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png [/ img]

  • Added the ride! From today, George can run!
  • Stamina added.
  • Added Energy Drinks that allow you to recharge your Stamina.

[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png [/ img]

  • Optimize the lights.
  • New names added to the Hall Of Fame.

[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png [/ img]

  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Lost Alone Content Depot 1707561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.