Today we run!

Hi everyone,
this is a Sunday full of news!
Many of you have pointed out to me that it would be nice "to be able to run around the house" ... And I'll satisfy you!
[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png [/ img]
- Added the ride! From today, George can run!
- Stamina added.
- Added Energy Drinks that allow you to recharge your Stamina.
[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png [/ img]
- Optimize the lights.
- New names added to the Hall Of Fame.
[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png [/ img]
- Minor bug fixes.
