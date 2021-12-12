 Skip to content

Perfect Heist 2 update for 12 December 2021

Update 1: Bugfixes and new level editor objects!

Build 7870746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added crane, toilet stalls, toilet stall doors, looted safe wall, employee laundry basket to the level editor
  • fixed oculus and steam VR devices assuming the game is a VR game
  • fixed voice chat always being on for some users
  • fixed drilled hole ladder issues
  • potential fix for map change votes not working on dedicated servers
  • fixed multiple AI movement issues
  • fixed loading screen not being removed correctly when switching maps after a map change vote
  • fixed main menu music starting to play before music volume settings were loaded, resulting in a short moment where the music played at full volume
  • increased default cop percentage from 25% to 30% (for example before: 2 cops vs 6 robbers, now 3 cops vs 5 robbers)
  • fixed other players seeing ninjas mask while he was in his paper box
  • fixed metal detector sometimes beeping when something was near it, but not walking through it
  • fixed cop cars not healing cops on dedicated servers
  • fixed third-person weapons missing sliders and scopes

