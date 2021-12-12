 Skip to content

Wyrmsun update for 12 December 2021

Patch v5.3.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Important Note: This patch introduces a substantial change to gameplay, namely that universities and temples now need to be built on top of a Building Site (similar to how it works for town halls and settlement sites). The intent is to gradually make more buildings have similar requirements.

  • 5.3.0 Changelog

  • AI
  • The AI will now declare war on a player if it has a quest to own a settlement possessed by that player.
  • The AI will now continuously check if it can build a town hall in the desired settlement if it has a quest to own a given settlement.
  • The AI will now only build town halls on settlements with territory adjacent to their own. It will still build a town hall on a quest objective settlement, even if it is farther away.
  • The AI can now transport workers to other landmasses to build settlements.
  • The AI will now (if it is at peace) declare war on one of its neighbors if it has a great military advantage over them (in the Scenario mode).
  • Buildings
  • Temples and universities can now only be built on top of "Building Site" locations.
  • Building sites, mineral deposits and the like now display to which settlement's territory they belong in their tooltip.
  • Factions
  • Added Norse raven flag icons (by Jinn), and updated some Norse factions to use them as their icons.
  • Heroes
  • Fixed issue which caused custom heroes items which were saved as equipped to start out unequipped when using them in a game.
  • Items
  • Added the "Rusty" magic prefix for armor (-1 armor).
  • Maps
  • Updated Earth map settlement territories so that less settlements have territory on both sides of a major river.
  • Added the Baltic Route Network route terrain feature to the Earth map.
  • Miscellaneous
  • The current year now changes more quickly in earlier eras.
  • Added new border graphics (by Jinn).
  • Fixed issue with textures not being reset properly when changing the scale mode without restarting.
  • Borders being shown on water is now optional (off by default).
  • If the preferences file cannot be parsed, then the default values for the preferences are used, instead of the game exiting.
  • Quests
  • Fixed issue which caused the initial dialogue to not trigger properly for the Mead of Wisdom legacy quest.
  • Added side-quests for Denmark and Sweden to conquer areas in Scandinavia and around the Baltic.
  • Added side-quests for the Swedish Tribe and Sweden, for certain Swedish real-world festivities (e.g. Gustavus Adolphus Day). These only trigger when it is the corresponding day in the real world.
  • Added side-quests for Denmark related to Danish historical serfdom laws.
  • Scenarios
  • Kobolds now spawn at longer intervals in the Nidavellir scenarios.
  • Status Effects
  • The duration of harmful status effect is now reduced semi-randomly depending on the levels of the caster and the target (if both are organic units).
  • Upgrades
  • Added the Monarchy government type upgrade (-25% cavalry cost) (only available for polities) (icon by Brullov).
  • Added the Republic government type upgrade (+10% Copper/Silver/Gold processing bonus) (only available for polities) (icon by Brullov).
  • User Interface
  • Increased the width of the map dropdown for the custom game menu, as some map names were too long for it.
  • Items sold at the market now have a colored border if they are magic or unique.
  • Reworked the achievement unlocked dialog.
  • Reworked the dialog for most dialogues.

