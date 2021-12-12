Season 2021 Update is live!

Hello people,

The time of the year has come again! It is Christmas time.

To celebrate this, there is the first Season 2021 update today. It contains leaderboards, new tutorial, new visuals, improvements and bug fixes. All changes are noted below.

Leaderboard

Leaderboards have now been added to the game!

Last year there were already the first preparations for it and now it's time! Measure yourself against your friends or the world! Who has the best time or the highest score?

New Tutorial

The tutorial has been revised and simplified to make it much easier for new players to get into the game. Santa will help you and teach you everything you need for the journey.

Even if you have already mastered the game, it's worth taking a look. ;)

Achievements

This year for the first time there is a achievement for the season 2021. You can get this Achievement only this year! There is also a new one for playing the tutorial.

Community

A community member is doing a christmas stream today (10 am PST) live on twitch! He will also do a giveaway with some copies of the game.

You can find him here:

https://www.twitch.tv/djlaserator

What's next?

This shouldn't be the only update in 2021. We want to continue improving the game to be one of the best Christmas games on Steam ;) Currently there are some ideas that we are considering to bring into the game. So if you have any feedback or found other bugs in the game, join us in the Steam forum!

And if you haven't already, we'd love to hear from you with a review on Steam!

In addition to this, Santa's Story of Christmas is on sale! So if you still need a Christmas gift or want to make your loved ones happy, grab a copy now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/920770/Santas_Story_of_Christmas/

Have a nice Christmas time and stay save!

sg_max